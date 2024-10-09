Mudslinging common practice in Western politics — Kremlin on Harris' words

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Politicians in the West are a little too used to playing dirty politics, Russian presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on US Vice President Kamala Harris dragging Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s name through the mud.

"That is typical of the [US] political establishment," the Kremlin spokesman said.

US President Joe Biden previously made insulting statements against the Russian president. Now Harris has followed suit. While discussing claims by journalist Bob Woodward about Putin's alleged contacts with former US leader Donald Trump, Harris referred to him as a "murderous dictator."