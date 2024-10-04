Lavrov urges West to return Afghanistan’s misappropriated assets, lift sanctions

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has urged Western countries to assume responsibility for the post-conflict reconstruction of Afghanistan, lift sanctions and return Kabul’s misappropriated assets.

"We urge Western countries once again to assume responsibility for the post-conflict reconstruction of Afghanistan, lift sanctions restrictions and return Kabul’s misappropriated assets," he said at a meeting in Moscow on the topic of Afghanistan.

"The stalemate, into which the cynical policy of the collective West brings the situation, is obvious," the minister added.