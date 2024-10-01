Russia, China to overcome all difficulties despite external factors — ambassador

BEIJING, October 1. /TASS/. Together, Russia and China can overcome any and all difficulties, regardless of what is thrown at them from the outside, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said in a statement posted on the embassy's Telegram channel.

"In today's difficult international situation, Russia and China support each other and closely coordinate their approaches in foreign affairs. The importance and internal dynamics of our countries' strategic cooperation are growing, mutual political trust is strengthening," the diplomat said in a statement marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of China and the establishment of Russian-Chinese diplomatic relations. "There is no doubt that we will manage to overcome all difficulties caused by the influence of unfavorable external factors, and we will continue to intensify cooperation in all spheres and achieve even more significant results," he said.

According to Morgulov, under the strategic leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Moscow and Beijing are successfully strengthening the bilateral partnership in all spheres. "The traditional friendship of our peoples is strengthening, our trade and economic relations are bearing good fruit," the ambassador emphasized.

The diplomat recalled that in 2024 and 2025, cross-culture years of Russia and China are being held, thanks to which "a number of different events have taken place and will take place, which will contribute to the growth of mutual understanding between peoples and the expansion of humanitarian exchanges." "On October 1, 1949, the People's Republic of China was solemnly proclaimed in Tiananmen Square [in Beijing], marking the beginning of the great rise of the Chinese nation. On October 2, 1949, just one day after the founding of China, the Soviet Union became the first country in the world to recognize the new China," he said.

"Today, 75 years later, Russia-China relations of strategic partnership and interaction, entering a new era, have reached an unprecedented high level and continue to be perfected," the diplomat added.

The Russian ambassador congratulated the Chinese people on the two anniversaries and sent his best wishes. "Let the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries be a new starting point that will allow us to implement new historic opportunities and open a new page in Russian-Chinese friendship," he said. "I sincerely wish China and its people prosperity and well-being. I wish Russia-China relations new successes in the name of a better future and success to the people of the countries!" Morgulov concluded.