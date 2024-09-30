Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with over 110 munitions, wounding four residents

BELGOROD, September 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the Belgorod Region with 113 munitions over the day, leaving four civilians injured, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod district, the settlements of Dubovoye, Oktyabrsky, Zhuravlevka, Krasny October, Krasny Khutor, Otradnoye, Petrovka, Repnoye and Chayki came under enemy attacks. According to the updated information, a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attack in Oktyabrsky injured four civilians," he wrote.

According to Gladkov, 55 munitions and nine drones were fired at the Belgorod district in four shelling rounds, damaging one unit in an apartment building, five private houses and eight cars. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under attack with seven munitions and six drones. A private house was damaged there.

Eleven drones and 35 munitions were fired at the Grayvoronsky district. Four outbuildings were damaged. Three private houses and a garage were destroyed by fire in the village of Kozinka. Two settlements were attacked with seven munitions in the Borisovsky district, with no consequences recorded.

Five settlements in the Shebekinsky district came under attack with seven shells and nine UAVs. A residential house and a car were destroyed by fire. A private house, outbuildings and a truck were also damaged. Two UAVs were shot down by air defenses over the Prokhorovsky district, no damage occurred.

According to Gladkov, dry grass caught fire in the Krasnogvardeysky and Alekseyevsky districts due to the fall of drone debris; the fires were promptly extinguished. In the Volokonovsky district, the village of Konovalovo came under shelling, during which two munitions were fired. No casualties or damage were reported.