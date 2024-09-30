Putin hails Russian solidarity on Day of Reunification with Donbass, Novorossiya

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The reunification of Donbass and Novorossiya with Russia was a momentous event, a huge win for these embattled regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his video address on the anniversary of the events.

"I warmly congratulate all citizens of our country on this truly momentous event," the head of state said. "For years we had been moving towards this, and, despite difficult trials, we finally achieved it. We knew in what unbearable conditions of constant shelling and blockades the Donbass lived for eight long years, what oppression the residents of Novorossiya were subjected to," the president pointed out.

"They resisted the armed coup in Kiev, fought back against the neo-Nazi dictatorship that wanted to tear them away from their historical homeland, from Russia, forever," Putin emphasized.

"Now, in the liberated territories, enterprises are being actively restored, residential buildings, hospitals, schools, kindergartens are being built. All Russian regions are involved in this work," the Russian leader underscored. "Representatives of both large and small businesses are doing their part. Volunteers, public and religious organizations, parliamentary parties are making a huge contribution," he said.

"I thank all citizens of the country for their cohesion and patriotic spirit," the head of state emphasized. "The truth is on our side! All our goals will be achieved!" the president concluded.