Lavrov offers condolences to top Lebanese diplomat over deaths in conflict with Israel

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. At a meeting with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke about Russia’s solidarity with the people of Lebanon and offered his condolences over the deaths caused by the sharp escalation of the conflict between Lebanon and Israel.

Lavrov and Bou Habib held a meeting on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly.

"I convey our condolences and our solidarity with the Lebanese people. And we would be very interested to hear your assessments of these developments," Lavrov said.