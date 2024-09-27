Ukraine loses over 2,980 military personnel in responsibility zone of battlegroup West

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Ukraine lost more than 2,980 servicemen in the responsibility zone of the battlegroup West over the week, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its bulletin on progress of the special military operation over the past week.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the week, according to the bulletin.

Battlegroup North

The battlegroup has eliminated more than 3,270 Ukrainian servicemen and destroyed ten enemy tanks over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported.

It pointed out that the battlegroup continued to carry out an operation to destroy Ukrainian formations in the Kursk Region, thwarting the enemy’s attempts to launch counterattacks and redeploy reserves.

"In the Volchansk and Liptsy areas, Russian servicemen defeated a Ukrainian motorized infantry brigade, a marine brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a nationalist Kraken formation. Over the past week, enemy losses amounted to more than 3,270 servicemen, 10 tanks, including two German Leopard tanks, 66 armored combat vehicles and 81 vehicles. Six multiple rocket launchers, including a US-made HIMARS, 53 field artillery guns, as well as eight electronic and counter-battery warfare stations were also destroyed," the ministry added.

Battlegroup West

The group’s units improved their positions along the front line, defeating formations from six Ukrainian mechanized, tank, and assault brigades, as well as two defense brigades and a brigade of the National Guard. Russian troops also repelled 24 counterattacks by Ukrainian assault units.

"The enemy lost more than 2,980 servicemen, seven tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, including three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 40 vehicles, three multiple rocket launchers manufactured by the Czech Republic and Croatia, as well as 52 field artillery guns, including 19 self-propelled artillery units and 155-mm howitzers supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries," the ministry pointed out.

Battlegroup South

The battlegroup South liberated DPR’s Grigorovka and Ostroye.

"The enemy lost up to 5,140 troops, two tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 94 motor vehicles, three multiple launch rocket systems, including a US-made HIMARS launcher, and 58 field artillery systems, including 35 Western-made ones," the statement reads.

Battlegroup Center

Russia’s battlegroup Center has repelled 67 Ukrainian counterattacks with the enemy losing up to 3,880 troops.

"Sixty-seven counterattacks by the adversary’s assault units have been repulsed. Over the week, the losses of Ukrainian formations in that area have amounted up to 3,880 troops," the ministry said.

It noted that the enemy lost a "tank, 15 armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 27 motor vehicles and 44 field artillery guns."

Decisive actions by units of the battlegroup Center resulted in the liberation of Ukrainsk and Marinovka.

Battlegroup East

"The enemy lost up to 960 troops, three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 37 motor vehicles, 13 field artillery systems, including eleven 155 mm systems made in NATO countries, as well as four electronic warfare systems," the statement reads.

The ministry added that the battlegroup’s units had continued to move deeper into enemy defenses in the past week, hitting the forces and equipment of two mechanized and one motorized infantry brigade, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade. They also repelled 12 counterattacks by Ukrainian assault teams.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Russia’s battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated up to 410 Ukrainian servicemen and destroyed four field ammunition depots.

"The battlegroup Dnepr defeated the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian infantry, mountain assault brigades, two marine brigades, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade. The enemy losses amounted to up to 410 servicemen, 45 vehicles, 12 field artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations and four field ammunition depots," the statement said.

Air Force and air defenses

"Air defenses downed <…> 482 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles in the past week, with 164 of them shot down outside the special military operation zone," the statement reads.

Air defenses also downed "a US-made ATACMS missile, ten Neptune long-range guided missiles, two US-made HARM anti-radiation missiles, two S-200 rockets converted to hit ground targets, 20 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 39 US-made HIMARS rockets and Czech-made Vampire rockets," the ministry added.

"Between September 21 and 27 this year, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 33 group strikes via precision weapons, including via Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, hitting Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and connected energy facilities, military airstrip infrastructure, and a military train carrying Western-made weapons and vehicles," the ministry said.

In addition, the Russian forces hit "drone and unmanned speedboat production workshops and storage facilities, arsenals, munition and fuel depots, temporary deployment locations and concentration areas of Ukrainian forces, nationalist militias and foreign mercenaries."

Tally of destroyed equipment

In all, since the beginning of the special operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,263 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,356 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,464 multiple rocket launchers, 15,207 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 26,510 special military vehicles have been destroyed.