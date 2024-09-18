Russian Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk arrives in Pakistan for two-day visit

ISLAMABAD, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, who heads a representative Russian delegation, arrived in Islamabad for a two-day visit. The government plane landed at the international airport of the Pakistani capital, a TASS correspondent reports.

Talking to reporters upon his arrival Overchuk said that he intends to discuss with the Pakistani leadership the possibility of creating a free trade zone between the republic and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"We will raise the issue of Pakistan's interest or lack of interest in concluding an agreement on a free trade zone with the EAEU. At least, we will begin to discuss it, to explore it. We discussed it with our colleagues in the EAEU, and our country has a certain interest," he told reporters.

According to Overchuk, such a prospect will open up new opportunities for promoting trade within the EAEU.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that the topics of negotiations with the Pakistani authorities will also include improving transport and logistics connectivity in the SCO region, developing the North-South corridor, the entire spectrum of the trade agenda and expanding trade, as well as cooperation in mechanical engineering, agriculture, and information technology.

In Islamabad, Overchuk will meet with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and will also hold talks with First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Republic Ishaq Dar.