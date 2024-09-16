Russia appreciates Mexico's aspiration to assert independent position — MFA

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia highly appreciates Mexico's aspiration to assert an independent position on the international arena, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry assured that interaction of Russia and Mexico will continue to develop steadily. "Russia highly appreciates Mexico's aspiration to assert an independent position on the international arena, it is pleased to note that Mexico displays a balanced and pragmatic approach amid the current difficult situation and seeks to minimize damage to the decades-old potential of interaction. The Russian side welcomes this approach," it stressed.

"The Russian-Mexican dialogue will no doubt continue to be characterized by openness and will develop steadily on a pragmatic, de-ideologized and mutually beneficial basis," the statement reads.

Similar priorities

On September 16, Mexico celebrates the 214th anniversary of the beginning of the struggle for independence, the Russian Foreign Ministry recalled.

It emphasized that Mexico is one of Russia's leading Latin American partners, relations with it are built in a constructive manner on the basis of equality and consideration of each other's interests. "Russian-Mexican cooperation has a long and rich history. This December marks the 134th anniversary of the establishment of Russian-Mexican diplomatic relations. Moscow and Mexico City are aimed at broadening mutually beneficial economic and trade ties, expanding cultural and humanitarian exchanges based on strong traditions and reciprocal sympathy between the two nations," the ministry added.

In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that "Russia and Mexico share priorities on the international arena, including shaping a fairer, democratic, multipolar world order, respect for international law, the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, strengthening international security and stability." "Our countries closely cooperate in the UN, G20, APEC, other multilateral forums," the ministry stated.

The Russian Foreign Ministry congratulated Mexican friends on the national holiday and wished them prosperity and well-being.