BRICS nations set to establish council to snuff out terrorism funding channels — Putin

STRELNA, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS member states intend to establish a council that will be dedicated to combating financing channels for terrorism, including money laundering, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with high representatives of BRICS countries in charge of security issues.

"Among the tangible results of BRICS’ joint efforts is the creation of a special electronic registry for exchanging data on cyberattacks and incidents. And we are now in the final stages of approving the establishment of a BRICS council dedicated to countering terrorism financing and money laundering," he said.

The ninth plenary session of the anti-terror working group held in Moscow in July was a big success, Putin said, adding that common approaches of member states to tackling bribery and returning assets and revenues received from illegal criminal activities have been greenlighted within anti-corruption efforts of the BRICS group at the suggestion of the Russian side.

Chairing the BRICS integration, Russia pays great attention to security issues, the president stressed. "Meanwhile, we are building on the substantial experience BRICS has gained in responding to the threats of terrorism, extremism, arms and drug trafficking, transnational crime and illegal migration," he added.

The BRICS group was established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China. In 2011, South Africa joined the four founding nations. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia were integrated into the BRICS family.