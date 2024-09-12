MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The West is trying to present the "Zelensky formula" as the holy scripture not to be deviated from even one step, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a round-table meeting on Ukraine with the heads of diplomatic missions.

"The Zelensky formula is presented as the Bible, the Koran, any holy book, from which you cannot deviate one step. This is how it is presented by the Ukrainians themselves, or rather not by the Ukrainians, but by the head of the Kiev regime [Vladimir Zelensky] and his Western patrons," he said.

Lavrov recalled that after the conference on Ukraine in Buergenstock the participants decided to move forward at least on some points of the "Zelensky formula."

The June 15-16 conference on Ukraine was held in the Swiss city of Buergenstock at Kiev’s initiative. The final communique was not signed by Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Mexico, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the Vatican. Russia was not invited to Buergenstock. Delegations from most UN members were also absent.