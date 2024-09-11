Human rights council reports 13,000 incidents of Ukraine shelling civilians

BELGOROD, September 11. /TASS/. The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights has documented and send abroad information about almost 13,000 incidents when civilians were shelled by the Ukrainian armed forces, the council’s Chairman Valery Fadeyev told reporters at the First Belgorod Legal Forum, hosted by the Belgorod National Research University.

"We are talking about 12,000-13,000 recorded [cases of shelling]. There are no military facilities there. There are stores, restaurants, markets, attacks on buses carrying people," he said.

According to Fadeyev, documents about the Ukrainian military’s crimes against civilians are sent to thousands of foreign addresses, namely to international organizations, politicians, diplomats, human rights activists and journalists. However, replies hardly ever come.

"The Vatican has sent a few replies. They have a complex attitude to these events. The Vatican has a flexible position," Fadeyev said.

"The main trouble of today is the moral neutrality of countries shaped in the West. And we have to reverse the tide," Sergey Baburin, president of the Association of Law Schools, said.

The First Belgorod Legal Forum, underway on September 11-12, will bring together about 70 top-notch Russian lawyers, while a total of more than 1,000 participants from over 50 Russian regions are expected at the forum.