Lavrov meets with Saudi Crown Prince

RIYADH, September 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The top Russian diplomat arrived in Riyadh on September 8 to take part in a meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue.

Earlier, Lavrov met with his counterparts Mauro Vieira of Brazil, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India, and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. Apart from that, he held a meeting with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha.