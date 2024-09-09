Kremlin spokesman hails United Russia’s convincing victory at elections

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Kremlin hails the ruling United Russia party’s results at the elections throughout Russia and the sweeping victory of all acting governors, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"In general, acting governors of Russian regions demonstrated very good results, winning landslide victories at the elections," he said.

"We see quite steady, high results of the ruling party," he noted. "We see the very good organization of the elections."

The Single Voting Day was held throughout Russia last weekend, when almost 4,000 election campaigns took place. Direct elections for top executive offices were held in 21 regions, while in four more regions, namely Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (Yugra) and Crimea, they were elected by local parliaments. Local legislative elections took place in 13 Russian regions. Three single-mandate districts held by-elections to the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament).

Vote counting continues and the official results will be made public later this week. However, preliminary results indicate that United Russia has achieved convincing results at the elections of all levels and all of the incumbent governors seeking reelection, as well as acting governors appointed by the president have secured voters’ support. Three former members of Russia’s government have preliminarily won seats in the lower house.