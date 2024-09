KURSK, September 9. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces have shot down a Ukrainian aerial bomb in a border area of the Kursk Region, acting governor Alexey Smirnov said.

"A Ukrainian guided aerial bomb was shot down in the morning in the Kursk Region's border area. I am grateful to our air defense troops," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Since early Monday, the authorities of the Kursk Region have issued two missile alerts. The acting governor also warned of the danger of drone attacks.