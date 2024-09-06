Lavrov dismisses claims that payment problems intended to push Russia to accept peace

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Speculations about China’s alleged plans to force Russia to conclude a peace agreement with Ukraine by creating obstacles for payments are untrue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RBC.

When asked whether he suspected that the difficulties with payments between Russia and China could be a result of such plans, he replied: "Absolutely not."

"This was said by those who want Russia to accept the ultimatum-like ‘Zelensky formula.’ This is just not serious," the top Russian diplomat said.

One should have a clear vision of the global picture here as the Chinese economy has strong ties with the US economy, Russia’s top diplomat emphasized. "Everybody now is looking for new opportunities, but the large economy of the People’s Republic of China which has a significant trade with the United States and Western countries in general relies on them more than our country did. China will undoubtedly reduce this reliance as it gradually embraces cooperation with its partners that will be free from any dictate," Lavrov explained.

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that Moscow and Beijing can successfully resolve current issues related to banking transactions.