Mongolian president meets Putin in central square of Ulaanbaatar

ULAANBAATAR, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in Mongolia on an official visit, arrived in the center of Ulaanbaatar for the official meeting ceremony. He arrived to the meeting place at a Russian-made Aurus car. Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, who invited the Russian leader, personally met him at the capital's central Sukhbaatar Square, where the residences of all of Mongolia's main government agencies are located.

The two presidents met on the red carpet to the sound of a welcome march. The leaders exchanged a handshake, which opened the official part of the visit. The Russian president was accompanied by a representative delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev, Transport Minister Roman Starovoit, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, Rosatom CEO Alexet Likhachev, Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriyev, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov, Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) head Anna Popova, as well as Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Maxim Oreshkin, and Buryatia head Alexey Tsydenov.