`Project Ukraine’ causes damage, casualties for Slavic people — Ambassador Antonov

WASHINGTON, September 3. /TASS/. While the US-instigated `Project Ukraine’ has caused damage and heavy casualties for the Slavic people, Russia will cope with this new challenge, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said with confidence.

"The American `Ukraine project’ has brought destruction and entailed huge sacrifices of the Slavic people. There is no doubt that Russia will cope with the new challenge to its security and the goals and objectives of the special military operation will be fully implemented," the Russian envoy said in a comment released on the diplomatic mission’s Telegram channel.

"The fate of equipment and weapons coming to Kiev from the USA is obvious - it will be destroyed," Antonov added.