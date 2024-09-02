KYZYL, September 2. /TASS/. The exploits of servicemen in the special military operation zone are worthy of books being written about them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with school students in Kyzyl, the capital of Russia’s Siberian region of Tuva.

He noted that Kiev's provocation in the Kursk Region will fail, whereas Russia will do everything possible to restore a sense of normalcy in the border regions.

TASS has gathered the key statements by the president.

The situation in the Kursk Region

Ukraine’s attack on the Kursk Region was intended to stop Russia's offensive in Donbass, but this did not happen.

"Of course, we have to deal with these thugs who made it into Russia, into the Kursk Region, as well as with attempts to destabilize the situation in the border region."

According to Putin, the Ukrainian provocation is doomed to fail, and after it does, Russia’s opponents "will have a true desire — not in words, but in deeds — to move to peaceful negotiations and settle these issues peacefully."

"We have never given up on this," the Russian leader said.

The Russian army will do everything to bring a sense of normalcy back to the lives of schoolchildren in the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions: "Certainly, our armed forces will do everything to ensure that normal life in these regions, normal life of these children is restored."

The special military operation

The Ukrainian authorities have an interest in continuing hostilities to keep the current status quo. If martial law is lifted, they will have to hold elections, which they will lose: "The current authorities aren’t legitimate even according to domestic laws. They were supposed to hold a presidential election but abandoned the idea, citing martial law, which runs counter to the Ukrainian constitution."

The Russian army is now taking back control of territories in special operations.

What Russian soldiers are doing on the frontlines of the special military operation is truly heroic: "I know how selflessly our troops fulfill their combat tasks. You know, books should be written about them. And I hope they will be written."

Traditions and values

About 10,000 residents of Tuva are taking part in the special military operation. This shows that the traditions that were laid down by their ancestors are "alive and just getting stronger."

Many people in the West support traditional values as well as Russia, despite what Western politicians would have you believe.

Russia stays in touch with Western countries, despite attempts to isolate it; there is "something to learn" there.

Tourism development

Domestic tourism in Russia, including in Tuva, is developing at an "insane pace:" "The number of tourists who are now vacationing and exploring Russia has increased dramatically."

The country's future

Russia is protecting both the residents of Donbass and the country's future, so that no hostile bases or other anti-Russian structures remain in Ukraine.

The Russian people’s commitment to support their troops in the special operation is the key to victory: "Your attitude is crucial. Your help and support are the most important thing, because this attitude to what is happening forms the foundation of unity for Russian society and serves as the basis for all our victories."

There are no languages or countries hostile to Russia. There are only hostile elites who want to weaken and split it: "We have hostile elites in some countries that have been fighting against Russia for centuries in order to weaken our country because they think it is too big. They think that a large country like Russia is a threat to them, so they try to slow down our development," Putin said.

Languages

As China and its economy continues to grow, so will the importance of knowing the Chinese language.

Putin noted that one should not forget about the role and significance of the Russian language, first and foremost as a language that unites all the peoples of the Russian Federation and as a language that helps in communication with other countries.

"This is one of the official languages of the UN, it is spoken by more than 300 million people around the world. We must do everything to maintain its level and status both within the country and with our closest friends, neighbors, and allies."

Patriotic education

The "Basics of Homeland Security and Defense" subject in Russian schools should become the backbone of the patriotic education and training system for schoolchildren who plan to enter the military in the future.

Vapes

Electronic smoking seems "trendy," but it causes memory, immune and reproductive problems. The popularity of vapes among young people is of concern: "There is good reason to worry."