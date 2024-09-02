Russia to keep its stance aimed at democratizing sports, says Putin

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is flagrantly flouting the Olympic ideals, but Russia will keep on walking the path of democratizing sports and removing far-fetched restrictions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Mongolia’s Onoodor daily.

"The current leaders of the International Olympic Committee, acting at the behest of the collective West - primarily the United States - are flagrantly flouting the Olympic ideals they should be defending. Instead of promoting the rights of athletes, the integrity and universality of the Olympic movement, they are clinging to their social position, power and personal prosperity," Putin stated.

"We will pursue more democracy in the sports movement, strive to remove artificial barriers and restrictions, and expand the range of national and international sporting events," the Russian president added.