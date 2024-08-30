Ukraine pulls servicemen, equipment to Kupyansk section of front — administration

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have concentrated most of their servicemen and equipment on the Kupyansk line of engagement, where heavy fighting continues, the head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration, Vitaly Ganchev, told TASS.

"Our fighters have managed to liberate another settlement in the Kharkov Region. Sinkovka came under our control. The enemy has concentrated a large number of men and military equipment on the Kupyansk section of the front. Heavy fighting continues. We are moving forward," he said.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that the Russian military had liberated Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours.