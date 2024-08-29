Russia, China addressing transactional issues caused by sanctions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The scale of cooperation between Russia and China is so large that certain issues inevitably arise, especially given the external hostility the two countries face, but Moscow and Beijing navigate all this just fine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"Trade and economic relations are copious. With such volumes and with such an unfriendly environment, it’s impossible to avoid some problematic situations," he said when commenting on press reports of problems in payments between Russia and China.

"However, indeed, the partnership spirit of our relations enables us to quite efficiently solve and discuss the existing problems," Peskov said. "We have quite constructive and partnership relations with the People’s Republic of China. We appreciate them," he added.

Vedomosti newspaper reported earlier that Russian entrepreneurs were complaining about transactions with Chinese partners. According to the paper, some customers had their payments for already supplied goods returned. Some payments failed, the publication said, adding that the issues were related to Western restrictions.