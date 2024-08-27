Response for US involvement in Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region to be harsher — MFA

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The consequences for the United States over Washington's involvement in the Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Kursk Region will be much harsher than before, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"The impression is that our colleagues [in Washington] have discarded the remnants of common sense and believe that they can do anything. Their clients in Kiev have a similar approach. The consequences [for the United States] could be much harsher than those they are already experiencing, they know where and in what areas we are reacting in practical terms," the senior diplomat pointed out.

The deputy minister emphasized that "practical consequences of what is not an accusation but an obvious fact are observed." "And our American colleagues know what we are talking about," he added.

"I would like to say that Washington's escalation course is becoming more and more defiant," Ryabkov underscored.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Kursk Region on August 6. Residents of border areas are being evacuated to safe territories. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, a total of 197 temporary shelters has been set up in 28 regions of the country. More than 11,500 people, including over 3,500 children, are staying in them.

According to the Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 6,200 servicemen and 73 tanks since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy the Ukrainian armed formations continues.