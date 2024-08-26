IN BRIEF: What we know about massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike on the critical facilities of Ukraine's energy infrastructure that ensure the operation of the country’s defense industry, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, all designated targets were hit.

TASS has put together the key facts we currently know.

Targets of the strike

- The Russian Armed Forces on Monday morning fired high-precision, long-range, air-launched and sea-launched weapons, used tactical aircraft and launched attack drones to carry out a massive strike on the critical facilities of Ukraine's energy infrastructure that ensure the operation of the country’s defense industry.

- The targets were electric substations in the Kiev, Vinnitsa, Zhitomir, Khmelnitsky, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Nikolayev, Kirovograd and Odessa regions.

- The strikes also hit storage sites of Ukraine’s West-provided air-launched weapons at airfields in the Kiev and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

- Also struck were gas compressor stations in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Lvov and Kharkov regions.

Consequences

- There are disruptions in energy supply across Ukraine.

- Deliveries of weapons and ammunition to the engagement line by rail were disrupted.

- The Ukrainian energy company DTEK announced emergency power cuts across Ukraine.

- The Ukrainian national railway company said on Telegram it was shifting to diesel locomotives due to power outages.