Russian bomb squad finds, destroys two Ukrainian air bombs in Kursk Region

KURSK, August 23. /TASS/. A bomb squad from the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry destroyed two Ukrainian air bombs in the Kursk Region, said Artyom Sharov, a ministry spokesman.

"Bomb squad technicians from the Emergency Situations Ministry defused and destroyed two demolition bombs, a FAB-500 and a FAB-250, on the territory of one of the districts of the region," he said.

Also, 20 more explosive objects were neutralized on the territory adjacent to a settlement, according to the spokesman.

Sharov said that the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry’s bomb squad continues to inspect infrastructure sites and settlements. A total of 145 explosive objects have been neutralized by the ministry’s bomb squad technicians pyrotechnics in the Kursk Region since the start of the work.