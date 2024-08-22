Ukrainian troops attempted to attack Kursk NPP, IAEA notified — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian troops attempted to strike the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on Wednesday night, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been notified and promised to come over and assess the situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting on the situation in Russia’s border regions.

"Tonight, the enemy attempted to carry out strikes at the nuclear power plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency has been notified, they promise to come over themselves and send specialists to assess the situation. I hope that they will follow through eventually," he said.

Previously, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that there is a very serious risk of damage to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plan due to the actions of the Ukrainian troops. He also stated his plans to visit to power plant next week, in order to talk to its management and to determine if any attacks took place. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that the details of Grossi’s visit are currently in the works.