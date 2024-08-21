Russian air defenses destroy 23 Ukrainian UAVs over borderline Bryansk Region

BRYANSK, August 21. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 23 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the borderline Bryansk Region in the past night and no one was injured in the attacks, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Yesterday evening and over the past night, 23 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed. There are no injuries or destruction thanks to the professionalism of our valiant defenders. All the attacks were repulsed and all the targets were destroyed," the governor said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Wednesday that air defense forces had shot down 45 Ukrainian UAVs over the Moscow, Bryansk, Belgorod, Kaluga and Kursk Regions in the past night.