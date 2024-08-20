Ukraine wounds four in Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 20. /TASS/. Three settlements of the Belgorod Region have been attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces, wounding four civilians, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"The Ukrainian armed forces attacked three settlements in the Belgorod Region. Four civilians were wounded," he wrote.

According to Gladkov, three men were injured as a result of drone attacks in the village of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorod district. The victims went to the Oktyabrsky Central Regional Hospital after receiving barotraumas and shrapnel wounds.

"After receiving first aid, they were taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 by emergency medical services for further treatment. All necessary assistance is being provided," Gladkov wrote, adding that a social facility and two passenger cars were damaged in the settlement.

A man was also wounded in shelling in the village of Yasniye Zori in the Belgorod district. He was taken to the Yasnozorensky outpatient hospital. The victim suffered shrapnel wounds to his head, arms and legs. "In the near future he will be transferred to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. An administrative building was damaged in the village," the governor added.

Additionally, the village of Ziborovka in the Shebekinsky district came under drone attack. A tractor and a passenger car on the territory of an agricultural enterprise were hit. Vehicles were also damaged. "Information on the consequences is being clarified. Emergency response services are working at the scene," Gladkov added.