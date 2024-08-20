Captured Ukrainian soldiers play like they’re civilians, outed by phone data — official

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are trying to pretend to be average citizens when they are captured in the Kursk Region, but once their phones are checked, they are quickly outed, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said.

"When we capture them, all of a sudden they all become cooks, drivers, or some other civilian profession. Unfortunately, their GoPro's, cameras and phones give them away. They have so much information on their phones that sometimes, it’s like, wow, how did you even record this. <...> We get a good laugh out of seeing what’s on their phones, listening to what they say. The way it works out is that they basically tell on themselves," Alaudinov said on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

The commander called the Ukrainian soldiers operating in the Kursk Region a bunch of thugs. "We must understand that all the scum, the lowest of the low, have gathered there. A huge number of foreign mercenaries are present there as well. They are all thugs to us, as well as all the others who have not yet managed to come here and are on the other side," he added.