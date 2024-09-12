Islamists win over 30 seats in Jordan’s 138-seat parliament — election authority

BEIRUT, September 12. /TASS/. Jordan’s Islamist opposition party, the Islamic Action Front (IAF), won 31 seats in the country’s 138-seat parliament during the September 10 parliamentary election.

The IAF is the Jordanian political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood organization (outlawed in Russia).

The Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Independent Election Commission Musa Al-Maaytah said the Islamists won a majority in the in the House of Representatives (the lower chamber of the country’s parliament) as a result of the party list vote.

In accordance with the 2022 election law, 30% of all seats - or 41 seats in total - are allocated to political parties.

According to the Jordanian election authority’s spokesman, the turnout was 32%. Only 1.5 million people out of the country’s 5.1 million of registered voters came to polling stations in 18 constituencies to cast their ballot.