Russia, China carry out live fire drills in Sea of Japan during Ocean-2024 exercise

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Russian Navy and China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy have carried out artillery firing drills in the Sea of Japan as part of the Ocean-2024 strategic command and staff exercise, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The ships of the Russian and Chinese Navies engaged in artillery fire against sea and air targets in the Sea of Japan during the Ocean-2024 exercise," the statement said.

According to the ministry, ships from Russia’s Pacific Fleet and China’s PLA Navy, acting as part of a joint detachment, practiced various defense strategies while moving through operational zones in the central part of the Sea of Japan.

The Russia-China warship detachment practiced maneuvering in various formations and organized anti-aircraft, anti-submarine and anti-mine defense. Under unified command, the crews repelled an attack from simulated aerial threats, conducted live artillery fire, navigated through a mine-threatened area, and neutralized a floating sea mine. Russian and Chinese sailors also practiced fighting high-speed drone boats, unmanned aerial vehicles and conducted night firing exercises against sea targets.

The joint Russia-China warship detachment includes the corvettes Gromky, Sovershenny, Hero of Russia Aldar Tsydenzhapov and support vessels of the Pacific Fleet, as well as the Xining and Wuxi destroyers, the Linyi frigate and the Taihu supply vessel of the PLA Navy.