Iran suggests creating security format within BRICS framework

DUBAI, September 12. /TASS/. Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian proposed establishing a security structure within the BRICS group of nations, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.

"My concrete proposal is to create a BRICS-specific security structure to counter common threats, such as terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, illegal biological activities, human trafficking and the abuse of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and satellite systems, as well as to also create joint mechanisms to ensure maritime insecurity and tackle cyber-threats," the Iranian envoy told the BRICS and BRICS Plus meeting of high-ranking officials in charge of security matters and national security advisers, held in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg.

Iran’s IRNA news agency reported that during his visit to Russia, the Iranian security official met with his Russian counterparts Sergey Shoigu and other top security officials from the BRICS member states.