Israel eliminates six radicals, detains 23 suspects in West Bank

TEL AVIV, September 12. /TASS/. Israel’s military has eliminated six armed radicals and apprehended 23 suspected terrorists during its raids in the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The IDF said that the soldiers "located and dismantled an explosives laboratory, an observational situation room, and a weapons manufacturing workshop" in the town of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank.

According to the IDF statistics released previously, more than 4,400 suspects have been detained in the West Bank since October 7, 2023, when a new round of escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out, for alleged involvement in terrorism. Of those, more than 1,800 are suspected of having links to the radical movement Hamas ruling in the Gaza Strip.