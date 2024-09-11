Tajikistan’s Chief Mufti Abdulkodirzoda wounded in assassination attempt — police

DUSHANBE, September 11. /TASS/. Chief Mufti of Tajikistan Saidmukarram Abdulkodirzoda sustained a stab wound in an assassination attempt near the Dushanbe Central Mosque and the assailant was detained, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, at 5:20 p.m. local time [12:20 a.m. GMT], a man near the Dushanbe Central Mosque inflicted a stab wound on Chief Mufti of Tajikistan Saidmukarram Abdulkodirzoda following the prayer," the statement reads adding that the suspected assailant had been detained at the scene.

According to the law enforcement bodies, the chief mufti sustained a light stab wound and following a medical examination he was allowed to go home.

The statement also added that a criminal probe was launched following the attack on Abdulkodirzoda and investigative measures were underway.