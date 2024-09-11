Russian air defenses down Ukrainian missile over Kursk Region

KURSK, September 11. /TASS/. Russian air defenses destroyed a Ukrainian army’s missile in the airspace over the Kursk Region, acting Governor Alexey Smirnov said on Wednesday.

"A Ukrainian missile was destroyed this night in the airspace over the Kursk Region," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel. "We thank the fighters of the Air Defense Forces and defenders of the state border."

The Ukrainian military launched a massive attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region on August 6. A missile danger has been repeatedly declared on the territory of the Kursk Region.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier in the day that over the period of combat operations in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost over 12,200 personnel, 96 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles, 77 armored personnel carriers, 656 armored combat vehicles, 401 motor vehicles, 90 artillery guns, 26 multiple launch rocket systems, including seven HIMARS rocket launchers and five M270 MLRS, eight surface-to-air missile systems, two transporter-loader vehicles, 22 electronic warfare stations and seven counter-battery radar stations, two air-defense radar systems, eight engineering vehicles, among them two obstacle-clearing vehicles and one UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle.