Washington tasks Kiev with attacking ordinary Russians — ambassador

WASHINGTON, September 12. /TASS/. The US government has tasked Kiev with stepping up its attacks aimed against ordinary Russians, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

Commenting on the allegedly inevitable permission for Kiev to strike deeper into Russian territory with American missiles, the Russian diplomat said: "Warnings from American military and political scientists about Zelensky’s inability to achieve his goals with the help of the notorious ATACMS or even longer-range systems are simply ignored."

"It seems that official Washington perfectly understands the situation on the battlefield when every day Russian troops liberate more and more settlements in Donbass. However, politicians are extremely pleased with the death of Slavs on both sides of the line of contact. They openly proclaim a simple task - to preserve the old system of international relations where America used to dominate," Antonov continued.

"In fact, this idea was confirmed a few days ago in London by representatives of the US and UK intelligence agencies. It is clear that terrorist strikes with hundreds of drones on civilian infrastructure in the suburbs of Moscow will not remain an isolated fact," he went on. "Kiev is being tasked to intensify attacks against ordinary Russians, our cities and villages. No one is even trying to hide - even at the highest level in the White House - that intelligence data has been and continues to flow from the United States to Kiev."

He added that "Washington strategists use provocative slogans about alleged Moscow's plans to take over almost half of the world to justify hostile actions against the Russian Federation."

"This is outright nonsense. At the same time, provocative pseudo-facts about some supplies from Iran, North Korea or even China are constantly fueling the bonfire of Russophobia," the Russian diplomat emphasized.

"It is impossible to negotiate with terrorists. They must be wiped out. Hit even harder so that the provocative and pointless in its essence attack on the Kursk region never happens again," he said.