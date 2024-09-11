US to add to Ukraine’s air defense systems in coming months — Blinken

WASHINGTON, September 11. /TASS/. The US administration will send more air defense systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a press conference with his British and Ukrainian counterparts, according to the live broadcast on the Department of State’s website.

"At the NATO summit back in July, President Biden promised five strategic air defense systems and dozens of tactical air defense systems. We’ve delivered <…> several of those strategic systems. We’re fully working to meet the commitment in the coming weeks, and will continue to add to Ukraine's air defense systems," the top US diplomat said.

When commenting on hostilities in Ukraine, he emphasized that the country has "challenging moments" due to Russia’s actions during the special military operation.

Last week, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Auston said that the United States had committed more than $4 billion in aid to Ukraine, focusing mostly on air defense systems and armored vehicles.