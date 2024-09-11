Six UNRWA staffers killed in air strikes on Central Gaza’s Nuseirat

CAIRO, September 12. /TASS/. Six employees of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) were killed in an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the enclave, the UN organization reported on the X social network.

The organization said that it was the largest number of its staffers killed in a single incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that one of the former schools in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, where, according to the Israeli military intelligence, Palestinian radicals from the Hamas radical movement’s militant wing were operating, was hit. The IDF claimed that "the command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the Al Jaouni School, was used by Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel." The IDF added that prior to the strike, additional measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence.