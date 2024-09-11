Russia’s Far East, Arctic to receive investments worth $43.7 bln thanks to EEF — Deputy PM

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 11. /TASS/. The agreements signed during the 9th Eastern Economic Forum will attract at least 4 trillion rubles ($43.7 bln) in investment to the Far East and the Arctic regions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said.

"Given that approximately 80% of the signed agreements are implemented into real investment projects, the 9th Eastern Economic Forum attracted at least 4 trillion rubles in investment to the Far East and the Arctic," he said at a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with members of the government following the results of EEF-2024.

Trutnev noted that these agreements made it possible to increase the planned target for attracting investment to the Far East and the Arctic by 2030 to 12 trillion rubles ($131 bln).

The Eastern Economic Forum was held on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF this year was ‘Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential’. The Roscongress Foundation was the Forum’s organizer. TASS acted as the general information partner of the EEF.