MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. As many as 17 people have been killed in Ukrainian attacks in the borderline Russian region of Kursk, a health official told TASS.

"According to the latest information, 17 people were killed in Ukrainian attacks. Of over 140 injured people, 75, including four children, have been hospitalized," the official said.

Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov told Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link during a meeting on the situation on the Russian border on August 12 that 12 people had been killed in Ukrainian attacks, with 121 others, including 10 children, being wounded.

On August 6, Ukraine launched a major offensive in Russia’s Kursk Region. A federal level emergency has been declared, and air raid sirens have repeatedly rung out there. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, more than 121,000 people have been evacuated from nine border areas. More than 10,000 evacuees are staying at temporary accommodations in 24 Russian regions.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost roughly 3,800 troops and 54 tanks since fighting began in the Kursk area. The operation to wipe out Ukrainian formations continues.