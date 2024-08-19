Kursk receives over 2,400 tons of humanitarian aid from Emergencies Ministry

KURSK, August 19. /TASS/. More than 2,400 metric tons of humanitarian cargo has been delivered to various settlements of the Kursk Region, Emergencies Ministry deputy spokesman Artyom Sharov told reporters.

"In the past day, seven convoys delivered over 250 metric tons of humanitarian aid. It is being distributed among temporary accommodation centers for displaced persons. In total, over 2,400 tons have been delivered to the Kursk Region," he said.

Sharov said that comprehensive support has been arranged for residents of the Kursk Region who were forced to leave their homes. Psychologists who work for the Emergencies Ministry are offering assistance to those affected. "Several hundred people received emergency psychological assistance," Sharov said. He added that the emergency hotline, which continues to operate, received more than 350 requests for help in the past day. In total, over 11,000 requests have been processed since it was launched.