KURSK, August 19. /TASS/. During a battle with a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the area of Martynovka in the Kursk Region, fighters of the Phoenix special mining battalion and the Akhmat special forces unit eliminated four Ukrainian soldiers and captured two others, a Phoenix fighter with the call sign Kipish told TASS.

"We were working in the Martynovka area. And around 6-7 in the morning, a reconnaissance group of six enemy men arrived at our positions. When we met them, they had already come very close. We immediately shot two of them, but we couldn't find the four others, as they were hiding in the bushes. Then one of them gave in to fear and tried to get to the car. Hulk (a fighter from the Phoenix battalion - TASS) noticed him and shot him. He crawled back into the bushes. Well, we now saw where they were in the bushes. We started shooting there. We immediately eliminated two of them. Two more were wounded. They were taken prisoner," Kipish said.

One suffered pneumothorax, and the other was shot through the hip and arm. They were given first aid and evacuated. According to the captured soldiers, both of them had been mobilized and are scouts.

Kipish also said that before the enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group came, their group had been unable to evacuate for about a day. The enemy was constantly firing and operating drones. While waiting for evacuation, the soldiers mined the approaches to their position.