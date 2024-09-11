Annual inflation in Russia slows down to 8.85% on September 3-9 — ministry

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia slowed down to 8.85% on September 3-9 from 8.87% in the previous week, the Economic Development Ministry reported.

"During the week from September 3 to September 9, 2024, prices in the consumer market changed by 0.09%. In the food sector, the price growth rate during the reporting week was 0.05%. The decline in prices for fruit and vegetable products accelerated, while prices for other food products changed by 0.19%. In the non-food segment, the price growth rate during the reporting week was 0.14%. In the services sector, prices changed by 0.03% against the backdrop of cheaper hotel services. Annual inflation as of September 9 was 8.85%," the ministry says in a review.

In early September, the Economic Development Ministry raised its inflation outlook for 2024 to 7.3% from the previously announced 5.