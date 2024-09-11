Floods leave 324 people dead, missing in Vietnam

HANOI, September 11. /TASS/. At least 324 people have died or gone missing as a result of a massive flood in northern Vietnam, the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said.

Floods and landslides in several northern provinces have killed 179 people, with another 145 locals reported missing, the agency stated.

In response to the crisis, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged all ministries, agencies, and local authorities to mobilize their resources and efforts to restore normalcy in the affected areas as swiftly as possible. He stressed that ensuring the safety and well-being of the populace must be the top priority. The prime minister has called for urgent delivery of food, fresh water, and medicines to isolated communities and emphasized the need for close monitoring of dams, reservoirs, and areas prone to landslides and floods. Additionally, he has directed services to expedite the evacuation of residents from high-risk zones to safer locations.

The flooding, which struck the country late last week, has already been described as one of the most severe in recent history.