It is absolutely obvious for Russia that Kiev regime is terrorist — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. There is no doubt for Russia that the current regime in Kiev is criminal and terrorist, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told the daily Izvestia.

"For us it is absolutely clear that this is a terrorist regime. A Nazi, terrorist regime, which was created as a result of a government coup organized with direct support from the United States," Lavrov stressed.

"Those who came to power in February 2014 immediately declared war on their own citizens, threatening to ban the Russian language, which they eventually did, and threatening to kick Russians out of Crimea," Lavrov pointed out. "The subsequent statements by the Poroshenko and Zelensky regimes and their official representatives are confined to pure Russophobia and hatred towards everything Russian," he stated. The regime is really criminal, there is no doubt about that."

When asked about the possibility of the Kiev regime being recognized as a terrorist one at the international level, Lavrov replied that the decision-making mechanism in international organizations required coordination with other countries.

"The West has the power of veto in the UN Security Council. It will never allow the Security Council to make decisions that contradict the interests of its puppets in Kiev," Lavrov stressed.