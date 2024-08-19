Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts damage on Ukraine’s nationalist Azov special force

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia’s West Battlegroup inflicted damage on Azov brigade [outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization], Ivan Bigma, battlegroup’s spokesman, told TASS on Monday.

"With the support of artillery, heavy flamethrower systems and aviation, the western battlegroup inflicted damage on the manpower and military hardware of the 14th, 44th, 63rd mechanized brigades, 1st National Guard brigade and 12th Azov brigade near the settlements of Sinkovka, Stelmakhovka, Berestovoye, Torskoye, Novovodyanoye and Serebryanskoye," he said.

Bigma added that "in counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian Gvozdika and Krab motorized artillery systems, one M198 howitzer, one FH70 towed howitzer, one M119 artillery gun as well as 17 mortar detachments."