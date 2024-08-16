Kerch authorities recognize risk of municipal emergency after missile attack

SIMFEROPOL, August 16. /TASS/. The authorities of the Crimean city of Kerch have recognized the risk of a municipal-level emergency following a night-time missile attack.

"The commission [on the prevention and elimination of emergencies] considered the situation in connection with the missile attack on Kerch last night. It recognized the risk of an emergency situation of the municipal level," the city administration said on its Telegram channel.

There is no information about the damage from the missile attack, but it is reported that examination and repair work will be carried out, which will restrict traffic on Sovetskaya Street. The authorities also reported that water supply will be organized in the central part of the city.

The city administration says the situation in the city is generally stable. All authorities are working in a normal mode.

Earlier, the peninsula temporarily stopped traffic on the Crimean bridge from 03:15 a.m. Moscow time to 07:13 a.m. Moscow time (0:15 a.m. GMT to 4:13 a.m. GMT). By 8:00 Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) 1,920 cars gathered on the road waiting in line to the bridge. By 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT) the queue grew to 2,300 vehicles. Later, the number of cars in queue went down.