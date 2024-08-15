Russian troops liberate Ivanovka community in DPR over past day

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated the community of Ivanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Ivanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes two Ukrainian brigades in Kharkov area over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck two Ukrainian brigades and inflicted roughly 60 casualties on enemy troops in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage in the Volchansk and Liptsy directions on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry and 36th marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk and Tikhoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 60 personnel, four motor vehicles, a 203mm Pion self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West takes better frontline positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 470 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous frontiers and positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 67th and 115th mechanized, 3rd assault and 1st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova, Makeyevka and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 470 personnel, three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, six motor vehicles, a British-made 155mm FH70 towed howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 650 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 650 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd, 93rd and 150th mechanized, 143rd infantry, 5th assault and 241st territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Aleksandro-Shultino, Stupochki, Chasov Yar and Pobeda in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 650 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, three 152mm Msta-B howitzers and two US-made 105mm M119 artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 470 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 470 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd, 53rd, 100th, 117th and 151st mechanized, 109th territorial defense and 111th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Toretsk, Grodovka, Vozdvizhenka, Kalinovo, Novgorodskoye, Mirolyubovka and Nelepovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled seven counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 53rd mechanized and 15th National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 470 personnel, a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made MaxxPro armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East improves frontline positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 105 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 78th mechanized and 58th motorized infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye and Prechistovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed two counterattacks by assault groups of the 125th territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 105 personnel, three motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr strikes three Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr struck three Ukrainian brigades and inflicted roughly 90 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized, 128th mountain assault and 106th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Pavlovka and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Lvovo in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past day amounted to 90 personnel, three motor vehicles, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed a fuel and lubricants depot of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian missile/artillery depot, naval drone storage site

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian missile/artillery depot and a naval drone storage site over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a missile/artillery armament depot, a naval drone storage site, a fuel truck parking area and struck massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 152 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 35 Ukrainian UAVs, 12 HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 35 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 12 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three US-made JDAM and French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 12 US-made HIMARS rockets and 35 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy over 30,000 military drones in Ukraine operation

Russian air defense forces have destroyed over 30,000 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 638 aircraft, 279 helicopters, 30,005 unmanned aerial vehicles, 569 surface-to-air missile systems, 17,064 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,400 multiple rocket launchers, 13,247 field artillery guns and mortars and 24,738 special military motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.