Russian paratroopers destroy Ukrainian army’s Starlink satellite antennas in Kherson area

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Paratroopers from Russia’s Ulyanovsk Airborne Force formation destroyed the Ukrainian army’s Starlink satellite antennas by explosive quadcopters on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The paratroopers’ UAV units actively employ explosive quadcopters to destroy Ukrainian manpower and enemy satellite communications systems in the Kakhovka area," the ministry said in a statement.

After launching an explosive-carrying quadcopter, a UAV operator of the Russian paratroopers detected satellite antennas and relay systems for communication with the Ukrainian army’s units and UAVs in nearly destroyed buildings on the right bank of the Dnieper River. The operator determined targets for destruction - well-camouflaged communications equipment - and dropped grenade launcher rounds and hand grenades. Accurate hits knocked out the enemy’s communications, the ministry said.

Russian forces carry out combat operations in the daytime and at night using thermal imagers installed on quadcopters. In that frontline sector alone, the Russian paratroopers’ UAV units have wiped out hundreds of Ukrainian militants and dozens of various combat vehicles and satellite communications antennas, the ministry said.