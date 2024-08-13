Doctors perform successful surgery on girl wounded by Ukrainian troops in LPR

LUGANSK, August 13. /TASS/. Medics from the Lugansk Regional Clinical Children’s Hospital have performed a surgery on a 12-year-old girl injured in a strike by Ukrainian forces on Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

LPR Health Minister Natalia Pashchenko told TASS that the doctors extracted a piece of shrapnel from the girl’s spine.

"The doctors of the Lugansk Regional Clinical Children’s Hospital have operated on a girl wounded in Lisichansk. The child had a perforating wound of the left lung, a fragment of shrapnel got stuck in the spine and it was possible to extract it. The girl is still in surgery. They are getting ready to transfer her to intensive care," the medical official said.